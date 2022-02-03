Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 1,561,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,137. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.