PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.95 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $25.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,502 shares of company stock worth $7,961,546. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $94.84. 2,010,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

