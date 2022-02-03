Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report sales of $150.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.20 billion to $152.10 billion. Walmart posted sales of $152.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $571.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $586.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,907,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.