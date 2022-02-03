Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 73,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 179,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

