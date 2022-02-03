$397.10 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $397.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,179. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
