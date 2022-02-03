$397.10 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $397.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,179. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

