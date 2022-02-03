Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 66,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,831. The firm has a market cap of $323.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

