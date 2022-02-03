Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

