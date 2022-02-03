Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44.
Shares of CLX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.88.
In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
