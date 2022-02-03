Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

