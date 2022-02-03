Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

SYF traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,220,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

