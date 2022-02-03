AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.06 ($32.65).

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.18) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($36.63) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

CS traded up €0.26 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting €28.51 ($32.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.76.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

