Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells $16,473.17 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO William T. Mannina sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $16,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 571,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,811. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426,383 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 15.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 66,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Energous by 52.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

