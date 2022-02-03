Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 25,764 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,344,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
HES traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.10.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
