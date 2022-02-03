Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 25,764 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,344,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HES traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

