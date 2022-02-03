Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.
NYSE BSX traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,638,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,949. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.