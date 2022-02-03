Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,638,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,949. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

