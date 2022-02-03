Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.85 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.85.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 60,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,512. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.61 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.