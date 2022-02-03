REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 352,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,581. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

