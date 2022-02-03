Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Square reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Square stock traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 29,439,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,888,473. Square has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

