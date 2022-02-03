NXM (NXM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,056.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $89.92 or 0.00242318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $594.31 million and $15,056.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00114847 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,264 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,390 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

