Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 525,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

FSS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

