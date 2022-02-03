Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Declines By 18.5%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 827,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,844. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

