Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,762. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.