Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,341. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

