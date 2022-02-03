Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 92,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,768. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

