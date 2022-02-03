First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 76,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

