Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,227. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

