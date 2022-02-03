Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 869,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $817.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.