Aryacoin (AYA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $32,372.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

