Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $62.80

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 3,044,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,182. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

