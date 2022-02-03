Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) PT at GBX 404.83

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 410.67 ($5.52).

A number of brokerages have commented on BRW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.10) to GBX 425 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON:BRW traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 331 ($4.45). 826,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,817. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 287 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,115.35). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,667.11). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.