Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

