-$0.37 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

