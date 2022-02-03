Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 955,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 268,175 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

