Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,762. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 383,003 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

