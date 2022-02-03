Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 827,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,844. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.73.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

