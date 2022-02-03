CryptEx (CRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. CryptEx has a market cap of $525,862.04 and approximately $39.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00016643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.05 or 0.99968251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00079832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00026201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00459572 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

