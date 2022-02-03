Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 231,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

