$280.90 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $280.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $286.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 98.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 318,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth about $735,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Duluth has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

