Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($136,094.17). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,986.82).

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 39.92 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,165. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.17. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

