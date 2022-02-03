Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report $1.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 million to $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 742,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

