Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lion Group stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 142,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.