NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,983. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

