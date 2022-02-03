Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.31. 371,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

