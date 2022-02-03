Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 645,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,471,870.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 195,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,337. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.