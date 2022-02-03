Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $90,423.20

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $90,423.20 and $274.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00004058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.15 or 0.07168713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.37 or 0.99763617 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054460 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

