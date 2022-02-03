Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,731. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.