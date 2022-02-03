Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Drops By 19.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,540. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

