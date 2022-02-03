Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Expands By 28.4%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 206.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 82,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,165. The company has a market cap of $230.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Emerald has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 86.06% and a negative net margin of 110.55%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

