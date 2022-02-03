Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Highway stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,997. Highway has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

