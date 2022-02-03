ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $508,338.78 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $508,338.78 and $1,237.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00275704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

