Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

JJSF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $149.66. 92,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,828. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

