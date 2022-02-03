Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
