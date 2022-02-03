Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,714. The company has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.